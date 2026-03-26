Brazil unveils first supersonic fighter jet assembled domestically

1 4 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva christens the first Gripen fighter jet assembled in Brazil as he attends Embraer and Swedish defence company Saab's presentation, at the Gaviao Peixoto plant in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2026. (Reuters)

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Brazil became the first Latin American nation to build a supersonic fighter jet on Wednesday when it unveiled the first Gripen plane assembled in the country.

Brazil first signed the contract for Saab's Gripen in 2014, choosing it over Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet and the Rafale, made by France's Dassault, to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets.

2 4 The first Gripen fighter jet assembled in Brazil, christened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during Embraer and Swedish defence company Saab's presentation, at the Gaviao Peixoto plant in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2026.

The country joins Western powers such as the United States and France, as well as major developing economies including Russia, India and China, in building a supersonic fighter jet.

Its deal with Swedish defence group Saab included the production of 15 of the 36 jets under contract at Brazilian planemaker Embraer's Gaviao Peixoto plant in Sao Paulo state under a technology transfer agreement.

3 4 The first Gripen fighter jet assembled in Brazil, christened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during Embraer and Swedish defence company Saab's presentation, at the Gaviao Peixoto plant in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2026.

Saab said it expects to use the Brazilian production line as an export hub, a prospect bolstered by an agreement last year for neighboring Colombia to acquire Gripen fighters.

"This is the first time since 1937, when Saab was founded, that a fighter aircraft is manufactured outside Sweden," said Saab CEO Micael Johansson.

4 4 People attend Embraer and Swedish defence company Saab's presentation of the first Gripen fighter jet assembled in Brazil at the Gaviao Peixoto plant in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 25, 2026.

The Gripen production line underscores Brazil's growing ambitions in military aviation, with Embraer's C-390 Millennium cargo jet gaining traction among European buyers.

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