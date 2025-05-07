Bravery wins: Opposition unite to hail Army’s Pahalgam payback

In retaliation to the brazen massacre in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the armed forces launched a precision operation early Wednesday, striking nine terrorist targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Codenamed Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry said the mission was aimed squarely at terrorist infrastructure believed to be behind the planning and execution of attacks on Indian soil.

“Justice is served. Jai Hindi,” the Indian Army posted on its official X handle.

From AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Opposition politicians welcomed the strikes by the armed forces.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!"

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM

"I welcome the surgical strikes carried out by our defence forces on terror camps in Pakistan. The Pakistani deep state must be taught a tough lesson so that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!"

Jairam Ramesh, Congress

“India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pakistan and PoK has necessarily to be uncompromising and always be anchored in the supreme national interest. This is a time for unity and solidarity. Right from the night of April 22nd, the INC has been categorically stating that the Govt will have our fullest support in the nation’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The INC is standing firmly with our armed forces.

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief

"I congratulate the Army. We always take pride in our Army... The entire country wanted those lemon chillies to be removed from the Rafale... I think wherever terrorism is flourishing, we need to eliminate it all."

Rai had courted controversy on Sunday after he had displayed a toy Rafale fighter jet and criticised the government for not taking any action.

Ashok Gehlot, Former Rajasthan chief minister

"Pahalgam terror attack shocked the entire nation. Since then, people were waiting and even the Opposition, along with Rahul Gandhi, supported the government to take action. As per the reports that are coming, only terrorists hideouts have been targeted."

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

"India, Indians and Indian Army have never tolerated terrorism and won't do it ever. The Indian Army has always protected the 'sindoor' of women. Indian people believe in truth and peace. We have never thought ill of others, however, we know how to give a befitting reply when anyone casts an evil eye on us.”

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi party

“पराक्रमो विजयते!!!!! (Bravery wins)”

Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress chief

"The way terrorists killed tourists in Pahalgam, people were demanding action. Today, we all Indians support this operation by the Indian army and we are all together... At such a time, the head of the Rajasthan government and ministers should be in the state instead of Gujarat..."

Rajeev Rai, Samajwadi Party

"I want first congratulate the courageous Army. More strict steps are required against Pakistan. Till the time an action is taken like the one when Pakistan was bifurcated in 1971, Pakistan is not going to improve. I hope that this time a final operation will be there, and Pakistan will be improving. The whole country is standing with the Army, there's no doubt that for everyone here the country is the paramount, party and politics are not important as of now."

Most BJP leaders, such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, Devendra Fadnavis and allies like Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde posted "Jai Hindi" on their official social media handles.

Pakistan has vowed to respond to the “heinous provocation” of the Indian strikes on nine sites across the border. The sites India says it attacked were spread across three locations, Pakistani authorities said.

Following the precision strikes, India reached out to several world capitals and briefed senior officials about its anti-terror actions against Pakistan.

The strikes follow the brutal terrorist killing on April 22 of 26 people in Pahalgam, including 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. Most victims were tourists