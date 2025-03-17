'BJP remembers Mughals and mutton, not Manipur': Opposition shreds Modi government

Another mention of Manipur, another barrage of criticism for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition parties on Monday lashed out at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur since the state has been under a spell of sectarian violence. They also raised concerns over the imposition of President's Rule, calling it unhealthy for democracy.

1 5 Sachin Pilot (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a swipe at the Prime Minister, saying, "Narendra Modi does podcasts but never had courage to address Press Conference or visit Manipur."

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev questioned the government's handling of the crisis. "What has this double-engine government given to the people of Manipur? Manipur is burning," she said. Calling the Union Budget a "run-of-the-mill budget" and a "golden opportunity for the Prime Minister to vindicate himself," she urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to send a financial package to Manipur. She stressed that without peace in Manipur, the entire Northeast would remain disturbed.

2 5 AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for 11 months for raising the Manipur issue in Parliament, demanded an inquiry into an alleged audio clip involving the chief minister and home minister. He accused the government of neglecting Manipur, saying, "They remember all words beginning with M like 'Muslim, Mughal, Machli and Mutton' but forgot to think about Manipur." He also called for financial aid for the state and criticized inflation, remarking, "You are chanting Aurangzeb, on the other hand, you burnt a big hole into the pocket of commoners."

3 5 Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said a visit from the PM would reassure the people of Manipur that the country stands with them. "Prime Minister comes from Gujarat. I would like to appeal to him, Gandhi ji was also from Gujarat... follow Gandhi Model and visit Manipur," he said. Gohil pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had visited Manipur and was received warmly, emphasising that there was "no need to be scared" as Manipur is a part of India.

4 5 Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya (X/@el__fuser)

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya of the CPI (M) alleged that missionary schools in Manipur had been destroyed. Criticising the BJP-led government, he said, "Now having the double engine fail you come back to Parliament and speak so loud that whatever the Prime Minister has done, is such a beautiful thing... I, of course, thank the Prime Minister that you did not go there, had you gone there, then the entire thing would have worsened because your presence itself is the presence of division." He also opposed the imposition of President's Rule, stating that it was harmful to Indian democracy.

5 5 RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 17, 2025. (PTI)

RJD MP Manoj Jha raised concerns over the government's response to the crisis, pointing out that only Rs 50 crore had been allocated for disaster relief. "Had the Prime Minister gone to Manipur then the situation would not have been this explosive," he said. Jha added that the peace panel set up to address the crisis had not met even once. He suggested that an all-party delegation visit Manipur to engage with different communities. "We need to give a message to Manipur people that you belong to us, we are nothing without you," he said.

BJD MP Sulata Deo accused the government of inaction. "When Manipur was burning, this double-engine government was sleeping," she said. She highlighted budget cuts, stating that the nutrition budget had been reduced by 25 percent and the social security outlay for tribals by 47 percent. She also pointed out that the Prime Minister had not visited Manipur since 2022 but had travelled to several countries during this period. She urged the government to focus on women's issues in the state.

DMK MP R Girirajan questioned the Prime Minister’s reluctance to visit the state. "What prevents him (PM) from visiting Manipur?" he asked.

The Opposition's attack comes amid ongoing unrest in Manipur and mounting criticism over the Centre’s handling of the situation.