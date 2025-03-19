Bill Gates arrives in Parliament, meets JP Nadda and Chandrababu Naidu to discuss healthcare, AI

1 6 Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates during a visit to the Parliament House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday met Union Health Minister J P Nadda and reviewed the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector.

2 6 In this image released by @JPNadda via X on March 19, 2025, Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda with former CEO of Microsoft and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates during a meeting, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Gates also held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

3 6 n this image released by @ncbn via X on March 19, 2025, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with former CEO of Microsoft and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates during a meeting. PTI picture

In a post on X, Nadda highlighted the strides India has made in areas such as maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation with the Gates Foundation's support.

"We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all the citizens," Nadda said.

4 6 Former union minister Smriti Irani with former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates at a session during the 'Future Forward' event, hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. PTI picture

After his meeting with Gates, Naidu in a post on X lauded the role of the Gates Foundation in realising the vision of 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047' -- a long-term developmental goal of the state.

"We believe this partnership with the Gates Foundation will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving this goal," Naidu said.

5 6 In this image released by @AshwiniVaishnaw via X on March 19, 2025, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw with former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates during a meeting, in New Delhi. PTI picture

Gates also visited Parliament on Wednesday where the Budget Session is presently underway.

6 6 In this image posted by @ChouhanShivraj via X on March 17, 2025, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during a meeting, in New Delhi. PTI picture

On Monday, Gates met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who said the discussions covered a range of topics, including food security, rural development and the application of AI and Machine Learning in agriculture.

"The Gates Foundation has been working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and we are planning new areas of cooperation," Chauhan said in a statement.