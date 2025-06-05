Better late than never, says Omar Abdullah as PM Modi set to inaugurate Kashmir rail service

1 4 Undated photo of the Chenab Rail Bridge, in Jammu & Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, on Friday, June 6, 2025. PTI picture

Noting that he has been "waiting for this day for a long time", Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the inauguration of rail service is better late than never as it will be a landmark occasion for the people of the valley.

He also said the start of the rail service will enable people to travel without spending much and put an end to the practice of some air service providers who "rob us" by selling tickets worth Rs 5,000 at Rs 20,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Kashmir rail link on Friday. He will also inaugurate the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth Rs. 46,000 crores are being inaugurated which will have a very positive impact on people’s lives”.

“In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge in a terrain that is challenging”.

“The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project ensures all weather connectivity and the Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and create livelihood opportunities,” PM Modi said on X.

2 4 Chenab Rail Bridge, in Jammu & Kashmir. PTI picture

Abdullah invited pilgrims to come in large numbers for the annual 38-day Amarnath yatra, scheduled to commence in south Kashmir Himalayas on July 3.

"If I say that I have been waiting for this day for a long time, it won't be an exaggeration. This project started when I was in school, maybe in class 7 or 8. Today, my children have also completed their education and are now working," Abdullah told reporters at Katra Railway station.

Abdullah along with Union minister Jitendra Singh visited different venues of the prime minister's function including the iconic Chenab railway bridge and Katra railway station.

They also inspected the specially-designed Vande Bharat train which will be flagged off by Modi to mark the completion of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link to connect Kashmir with the rest of the country.

"Visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, the Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the PM tomorrow. Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the PM," Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

"It is better late than never. Finally, we have reached that stage when the Prime Minister will come and inaugurate the Kashmir rail service which will benefit all of us," he said.

3 4 Chenab Rail Bridge, in Jammu & Kashmir. PTI picture

As soon as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway gets closed owing to landslides or snowfall, he said the goods and the movement of people come to a halt and the air service providers start "robbing us" with tickets worth Rs 5000 sold at Rs 20,000.

The start of the direct rail service to Kashmir will put an end to this and also facilitate transportation of horticulture produce including apples and cherries to reach the markets.

Asked whether the direct train service to Kashmir will also revive tourism which was badly hit in the valley following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he said "unfortunately, the summer season is over...we should not expect much but we have hope for the next summer." Abdullah said he would like pilgrims to visit Amarnath cave shrine in large numbers during the yatra starting on July 3.

"Let them come. benefit from our hospitality and enjoy 'darshan' (glimpse of naturally formed ice-shivling) before returning safely. Like yesteryears, we will try to ensure a successful yatra," he said.

On security, he said there is no need to worry as adequate security arrangements are in place for the safety of the railway infrastructure and the passengers.

"The train service has been running without any problem in the valley for many years. The Katra-Sangaldan section is being commissioned and we are ready for it," Abdullah said.

4 4 Chenab Rail Bridge, in Jammu & Kashmir. PTI picture

On Chenab and Anji bridge, he said the 272-km railway line between Udhampur to Baramulla has set a lot of records.

"The Chenab bridge is higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, making it the highest bridge in the world. I have come from there and it is scary to look down from there. Similarly, the Anji bridge is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge," he said.

Abdullah said the project was very challenging and the railway track along Katra-Banihal section is mostly going through the tunnels, having very little open air track.

"The railway line will be beneficial to our economy, tourism, trade and (create employment) for locals. It will benefit everyone," he said.

He said the ticket price is not high and a traveller can reach Srinagar within four hours from Katra.

"In next few months when the construction work at Jammu railway station gets completed, the train will run from there instead of Katra," he said.