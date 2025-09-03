Beijing's show of force: A grand military parade with a message for US and the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over the country's largest ever military parade on Wednesday, flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

1 8 Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

The event, held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat at the end of World War II, was shunned by Western leaders.

Leaders from the US, Western Europe, Japan and India skipped the event and countries like South Korea and Singapore sent lower-level officials. But Xi's guest list showed Beijing's growing influence in the global south and other emerging economies.

2 8 Chinese militia members march during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

In an address at Tiananmen Square to over 50,000 spectators, President Xi declared that humanity is at a crossroads, facing a choice between "peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum."

He added that the Chinese people "stand on the right side of history” and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation was "unstoppable".

The 70-minute showcase was designed to project China's military might and diplomatic influence.

3 8 A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as information operations group vehicles take part during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

President Xi, dressed in a tunic suit in the style of former leader Mao Zedong, inspected troops and military equipment from an open-top limousine.

The parade featured an array of advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, underwater drones, and a weaponised 'robot wolf'.

4 8 Members of the People's Liberation Army stand as Unmanned operations group displays the HSU100 unmanned underwater vehicle during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

The event culminated with a flyover of helicopters and fighter jets in formation, followed by the release of 80,000 'peace' birds.

The presence of Putin and Kim, who are considered pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and North Korea's nuclear ambitions, was a notable feature of the parade.

5 8 KJ-500A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters fly over Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

The event has led to speculation about closer defense relations between Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang, following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024.

Observers are watching for a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that could change the military balance in the Asia Pacific region.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the event on Truth Social, accusing President Xi of "conspiring against" America with Putin and Kim.

Trump questioned whether China would acknowledge the sacrifices of American soldiers who "gave their blood" to help liberate the country during World War II.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

6 8 A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as Unmanned operations group displays unmanned land drones during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he added.

Trump had earlier told reporters he did not see the parade as a challenge to the United States.

Japan's top government spokesperson declined to comment on the parade, stating that Asia's two largest economies were building "constructive relations."

President Xi has framed World War II as a turning point in the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," marking the country's overcoming of the humiliation of Japan's invasion to become a global powerhouse.

Earlier this week, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, Xi unveiled his vision for a new world order, urging unity against "hegemonism and power politics" in a critique of the US.

Wen-Ti Sung, a fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub, commented on the shift in global perceptions, noting that "it's been Trumpian unilateralism rather than China's wolf warrior diplomacy when people talk about the leading source of uncertainty in the international system."

7 8 A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as information operations group vehicles pass during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Speaking at a reception after the parade, Xi told guests that humanity must avoid a return to the "law of the jungle."

Taiwan, which China views as its own, urged its citizens not to attend the parade, warning that it could bolster Beijing's territorial claims.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te stated that his country does not commemorate peace "with a barrel of a gun."

Analysts said the parade was aimed at galvanizing a patriotic spirit at home and deflecting attention from internal issues.

The People's Liberation Army has been undergoing a corruption crackdown, which has resulted in the purging of more than a dozen generals, many of whom were once close to Xi.

8 8 Soldiers participate in a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (Reuters)

Jon Czin, a foreign policy analyst at the Brookings Institution, noted that the parade allows Xi to highlight China's military modernisation while "overshadowing the stubborn challenges afflicting the PLA."