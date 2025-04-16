Bangladesh: Artist Manabendra Ghosh’s home torched after Pohela Boisakh parade controversy

1 7 Images: Facebook/manabendra.ghosh.1983

Bangladeshi artist Manabendra Ghosh’s residence in Manikganj was set ablaze early Wednesday morning by alleged Awami League supporters a day after an art creation of his was used in a Pohela Boisakh parade.

After the parade over the last two days Ghosh was allegedly being threatened on social media.

“A search is on for those who committed arson at artist Manabendra Ghosh’s residence. The police have started investigation. The home adviser has issued clear instructions to the police. No one will be spared,” Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, Bangladesh’s adviser on cultural affairs wrote on his social media page. “For the last few days Ghosh was being targeted by Awami League supporters for an effigy of Sheikh Hasina. All of them will be brought to book.”

At 5am, Ghosh posted on his social media account that his house had been set afire.

Hours before the incident he had clarified that he was only involved in the making of the “tiger” motif.

“For this year’s Pohela Boisakh celebrations I was not involved in any other art work. In some Facebook pages and profiles canard is being spread against me. I have been involved in Pohela Boisakh celebration since 2004. This year too I was instructed to make the Tiger motif,” Ghosh wrote, adding though the decision on the themes were decided by the students and teachers, on some occasions state instructions also have to be followed.

The Manikganj deputy commissioner Monwar Hossain has informed the district administration that it would take necessary steps to rebuild Ghosh’s house.

Farooki also said that the attack is an attempt to disrupt national harmony during a time of celebration and unity.

"From the hills to the plains, Bangladesh has just concluded an unprecedented festival of friendship. A different kind of feeling is in everyone's mind. And at this time, they attacked and reminded us that July is still ongoing. But they don't know that the people of Bangladesh are moving forward with July in their hearts, they are insignificant in front of the unity of the people of Bangladesh," Farooki added.

