As India waits for Union Budget 2025, income-tax and GST memes re-ignite social media

As industries and taxpayers eagerly await the Union Budget 2025, expectations are high from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Will there be tax relief? Will the middle class finally get some breathing space? Or will it be another year of creative financial juggling?

One thing is certain — the internet has already spoken, and memes have flooded social media. Here are some of the best viral memes a day ahead of Budget 2025.

0% income tax? No GST on dreaming

“The best stimulus package? Just abolish income tax!” – says one meme. Well, there’s no GST on dreaming, yet.

The halwa distraction

“Eat halwa, forget tax!” Another meme features Sitharaman making the ceremonial pre-Budget halwa. Enjoy the sweets while they last, because tax discussions are right around the corner.

‘Historic’ Budget that makes savings history?

One meme reads: “This budget will be historic… your savings will be history!”

Speaking exclusively to you, dear reader, we say, “No comment.”

The Budget ‘trailer’ warning

“Yeh toh sirf trailer tha… wait for Feb 1!” – a meme shows Nirmala Sitharaman with folded hands hinting that bigger surprises – read shocks – may be in store.

Tesla vs. Tax-la

Elon Musk says Tesla, but Nirmala Sitharaman says Tax-la! We say wah wah!

Finance minister as Maa Lakshmi

A meme humorously depicts Sitharaman as Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Yes, prayers might be the only way to ensure financial prosperity post-Budget.

The middle-class cycle

A meme perfectly captures the contrast, with happy pre-Budget faces turning into shocked post-Budget expressions.

Nirmala 2.0 incoming

Will the markets dance or drop? That’s the million-dollar question.

The never-ending tax burden

“Tax, tax, tax everywhere!” – sighs a meme. Many are clearly bracing for a taxing time.

The chase for Budget

A scene from Khatta Meetha shows Akshay Kumar (as the middle class) running after Trisha Krishnan (as Sitharaman). We are expecting more such content Saturday.

The search for more taxes

A cartoon meme shows the finance minister searching every corner of a middle-class household for new ways to impose taxes.

The great redistribution meme

Another viral meme shows the government sipping from the tax pool and distributing it to various schemes. Bruh, that’s what taxes are for.

The Budget eve awakening

It’s that time of the year again!

Taxes with a side of food

“I ordered some food at a restaurant… and got a plate full of VAT, service tax, Swachh Bharat cess, and more!”

Ouch.