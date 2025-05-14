After outrage, MP minister apologises for ‘distasteful’ remark on army officer Sofiya Qureshi

1 6 Sofiya Qureshi (PTI)

Facing outrage over his communal and misogynistic remarks against Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah issued multiple public apologies on Wednesday, insisting his comments were misinterpreted and expressing regret “ten times over” if they hurt sentiments.

“Sister Sofiya has brought glory to India by rising above caste and religion. Still, if my words have hurt society and religion, I am ready to apologise ten times,” Shah said.

He later claimed his comments were taken out of context and insisted he had referred to all women officers with pride, not insult.

Indian Army officer Qureshi was a prominent face during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Supreme Court had cited Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as an example of what women can achieve in the armed forces in 2020, five years before she became a household face.

Shah’s comments faced flak the Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, who called it an attack on India’s armed forces, women in uniform, and national unity.

Speaking at a public event near Indore on Wednesday, Shah, without naming Qureshi directly, had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent "a sister from their community" in an Indian Air Force aircraft to "strip them of their pride" and “teach them a lesson,” drawing strong criticism for communal and gendered overtones.

The Congress shared the video in which Shah was purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, "'Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the… humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters' forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)'."

The Congress staged a protest in Indore, demanding Shah’s removal from the cabinet and burning his effigy at Regal Square.

The National Commission for Women condemned the remarks as “unacceptable and derogatory,” calling for respect for women serving in the armed forces.

"It is extremely unfortunate that such statements are being made by some responsible persons... This not only hurts the dignity of women in our society but is also an insult to the daughters of the nation who are playing an important role in the security of the country. Dear Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a proud daughter of this nation, a sister of all country-loving Indians.." Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on X.

Congress' national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate wrote on X, "How many TV debates were done on what Madhya Pradesh BJP minister, Vijay Shah said about Col Sofia Qureshi? ZERO. Even Noida’s women commando warrior anchors who are quick to preach from their high pulpit and fraud feminists are mum - not a word. Shameless - totally shameless."

BSP chief Mayawati said, "First the Foreign Secretary and then a woman officer of the army have been subjected to disgusting, indecent and inappropriate remarks. This is actually an attempt to destroy the positive atmosphere of enthusiasm and pride prevailing across the country over the success of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian Army against Pakistan…In this context, the indecent comment made by a senior Madhya Pradesh minister regarding a Muslim woman army spokesperson should be taken very seriously. The BJP and the central government must take strict action against him so that the malicious intentions of the enemy fail and the country's communal harmony and unity are not disturbed."

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose posted on X on Wednesday, "Almost 24 hours since Vijay Shah made a shockingly derogatory, openly communal and misogynist remark against India’s pride Colonel Sofia Qureshi. Not a word from the @BJP4India top leadership. This is the ‘REAL’ face of the @BJP4India under the garb of so-called fake “nationalism.” Will @narendramodi and @BJP4India leadership sack the foul mouthed mantri? Or stay quiet?"

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said, "The chief minister should immediately remove this minister from his cabinet and the BJP leadership must apologise publicly for his offensive comments. Such remarks tarnish the dignity of the Indian Armed Forces and undermine the respect we owe to our soldiers."

Shah’s party, the BJP, also took note of his comments.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Wo bewakoof hain (He is a fool). Kuch log josh mein hosh khone ke aadi ban gaye hain (Some people have become habitual of losing sense in enthusiasm)."

Madhya Pradesh's BJP president V.D. Sharma said, "BJP's leadership is sensitive towards this matter. The BJP hold talks regarding such matters immediately. Our leadership took this matter into cognisance. The whole nation salutes her valour."