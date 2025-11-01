MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 November 2025

Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ one of the biggest Assamese openers ever

The film, which stars the late Assamese singer as a blind artist, opened to 98% occupancy in Assam on 31 October

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.11.25, 11:55 AM
A poster of ‘Roi Roi Binale’

A poster of ‘Roi Roi Binale’ IMDb

Singer Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale, released over a month after his death, has emerged as one of the biggest Assamese openers at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 1.53 crore on Friday, as per trade reports.

The film, which stars the late Assamese singer as a blind artist, released in theatres on 31 October. As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, it opened to a record-breaking 98 per cent occupancy across theatres in Assam. Even screenings as early as 5am were packed across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore following an accident. According to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket. He was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care. He was 53.

The Assam government has pledged to hand over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) earned from Roi Roi Binale to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, an organisation founded by Zubeen.

Bidurbhai, released in 2024, is the highest grossing Assamese film of all time with a lifetime collection of Rs 15 crore. Zubeen’s final film might cross Rs 100 crore, surpassing the record set by Bidurbhai, anticipate fans.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.

RELATED TOPICS

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death Assamese Film
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Major US airports hit by air traffic controller shortages as govt shutdown enters 31st day

One of the worst-hit regions is New York, where 80 per cent of air traffic controllers were out
A photograph of a tribe from Singhbhum from 1897
Quote left Quote right

A punitive State, coupled with a tardy judicial system, has kept Umar in prison for over 5 years

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT