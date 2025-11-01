Zubeen Garg’s final film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ one of the biggest Assamese openers ever

Singer Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale, released over a month after his death, has emerged as one of the biggest Assamese openers at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 1.53 crore on Friday, as per trade reports.

The film, which stars the late Assamese singer as a blind artist, released in theatres on 31 October. As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, it opened to a record-breaking 98 per cent occupancy across theatres in Assam. Even screenings as early as 5am were packed across the state.

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore following an accident. According to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he was swimming in the sea without a life jacket. He was rescued by Singapore police from the sea and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved despite being placed under intensive medical care. He was 53.

The Assam government has pledged to hand over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) earned from Roi Roi Binale to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, an organisation founded by Zubeen.

Bidurbhai, released in 2024, is the highest grossing Assamese film of all time with a lifetime collection of Rs 15 crore. Zubeen’s final film might cross Rs 100 crore, surpassing the record set by Bidurbhai, anticipate fans.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, Roi Roi Binale is billed as the first musical Assamese film. The movie features Zubeen’s original voice recordings.