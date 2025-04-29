Zeenat Aman to share anecdotes about superstars from Bollywood’s ‘Kapoor khandaan’

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman will share anecdotes about five superstars from the Kapoor family of Bollywood — Raj, Shashi, Shammi, Randhir and Rishi Kapoor — over the next month, she said on Tuesday.

“The brilliant Raj, the gallant Shammi, the charming Shashi, the carefree Randhir, the resilient Rishi… over the next month I’ll be sharing clips and snippets of my experiences with these five superstars,” Aman wrote on Instagram alongside pictures with the iconic superstars.

“Privilege, opportunity, self-belief… and yes, hardwork. Success doesn’t come easy, but should you find yourself in the upper echelons of your chosen industry, it would do you good to reflect on the people who made it possible,” Aman added.

Last week, the 73-year-old actress said she was absent from social media as she underwent a medical procedure recently.

On Tuesday, Aman said that while the doctor was removing her stitches at the hospital, she reflected on the people who “have guided or shaped her career”. “This meandering thought sparked an idea - a series of Instagram posts on my professional association with members of the hallowed Kapoor khandaan.”

Alluding to the five Kapoors who shaped her acting career, Aman wrote, “Now most of you who follow me here are quite a bit younger than myself. To you, the name Kapoor probably brings to mind the reigning stars of the family’s fourth generation and perhaps even the emerging stars of the fifth. But before the likes of Karisma, Kareena, and Ranbir, there were their ancestors. A roster of talented men who helped define Hindi cinema, and whom I had the immense good fortune of working with.”

The actress will be next seen in Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana’s Netflix series The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. It marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix. Aman also has Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki in the pipeline.