Zakir Khan becomes first comedian to host show in Hindi at Madison Square Garden, Hasan Minhaj calls it ‘historic’

Zakir Khan became the first comedian to host a show entirely in Hindi at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Indian-origin American comedian Hasan Minhaj said Tuesday, congratulating the former on the feat.

Sharing a set of pictures with Zakir along with glimpses from the event, Minhaj, who attended the show, gave a shout-out to the Indore-born comic.

“A historic night for comedy around the world! Last night I got to see my brother @zakirkhan_208 aka Zakir Bhai become the first comedian in history to headline @thegarden entirely in Hindi,” he wrote.

Heaping praise on Zakir’s brand of humour, Minhaj added, “He combines storytelling and poetry in ways that are elevating the genre of comedy to places I’ve never seen before. I also think my parents love him more than me (I’m okay with that).”

Zakir performed in front of 6,000 fans on August 17 at a sold-out show in New York

Following his performance, Zakir received a standing ovation from the audience.

A day before his show, Zakir posed with his team in front of a billboard of his gig. “24 hours to go,” he captioned the post.

Previously, Zakir joined celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for a cooking session during the North American leg of his tour.

Known for his comedy specials like Haq Se Single Hai, Kaksha Gyarvi and Tathastu, Zakir has also headlined the Prime Video series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.