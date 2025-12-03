Aryan Khan secures second rank on IMDb’s most popular Indian directors list

Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood this year, has topped IMDb’s list of most popular Indian directors of 2025, the online database said on Wednesday.

Aryan has bagged the second position on the list, IMDb posted on Instagram.

The list also features Saiyaara director Mohit Suri in the first position, Coolie helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj in the third position and Nishaanchi director Anurag Kashyap in the fourth spot.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, secured the fifth spot on the list. His latest directorial venture L2: Empuraan is headlined by Mohanlal.

While Sitaare Zameen Par director R.S. Prasanna bagged the sixth spot on the list, Anurag Basu secured the seventh place.

The list also includes Dominic Arun, Laxman Utekar, and Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan.

“The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025 list is comprised of filmmakers who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2025. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide,” reads the caption.

Released on Netflix on 18 September, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh, and Anyaa Singh in key roles.

Besides directing the Netflix series, Aryan has developed the screenplay for the The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh Khan’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.