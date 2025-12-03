MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Disney+ comedy series ‘Mosquito’

The show is written by Tony McNamara, known for penning the scripts for Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 movie ‘The Favourite’ and series ‘The Great’, both of which starred Hoult

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.12.25, 05:01 PM
Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones

Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones Instagram

British actors Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in an upcoming Disney+ series titled Mosquito, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“There’s a buzz in the air…Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in a new relationship comedy from acclaimed screenwriter Tony McNamara. Mosquito, a new Hulu Original series from the UK, coming to Disney+ and Hulu,” Disney Plus UK wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the two actors.

The upcoming comedy series is written by Tony McNamara, known for penning the scripts for Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 movie The Favourite and series The Great, both of which starred Hoult.

Mosquito is a “sardonic look at a young couple’s relationship”, as per US-based entertainment magazine Variety.

In the series, Hoult and Edgar-Jones will portray Kate and Ed, a recently married couple whose secrets begin to reveal as daily life chips away at the personas they present... all started by an intrusive mosquito, according to the official logline.

“I’m thrilled and excited to work with and team up two of the best actors around. I can’t wait to go make absurd comedy with them," McNamara said in a statement.

Production for the show will begin in 2026. It will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ globally.

Mosquito is produced by 20th Television, Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions and Hustle & Punch. McNamara, Hoult, Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, Tracy Underwood and Daniel Pipski serve as the executive producers.

Hoult recently starred as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman. He has the film How to Rob a Bank by David Leitch in the pipeline.

Edgar-Jones, known for her breakthrough role in the 2020 series Normal People, is currently busy shooting for the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility. Following her performance in Normal People, the actress also featured in the 2022 film Fresh and 2023’s Twisters.

