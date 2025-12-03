MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ S3 becomes Prime Video's most-watched series of 2025 in its launch week

The latest instalment of the Raj & DK-created spy thriller series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Nimrat Kaur and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.12.25, 06:25 PM
‘The Family Man’ Season 3 poster

‘The Family Man’ Season 3 poster IMDb

Actor Manoj Bajpayee-led popular spy thriller series The Family Man Season 3 has emerged as Prime Video's most-watched series of 2025 in its launch week, the streamer said on Wednesday.

The latest instalment of the Raj & DK-created series deals with insurgency in Northeast India. Manoj Bajpayee's agent Srikant Tiwari reveals his actual profession to family and goes head-to-head with Jaideep Ahlawat's North-East drug baron Rukma in Season 3, which premiered on Prime Video on 7 November.

The Family Man Season 3 also stars Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Nimrat Kaur and Shreya Dhanwanthary in key roles.

The Family Man Season 3 was among the top 5 trending shows on Prime Video in more than 35 countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Singapore and Malaysia, as per a statement issued by the streamer.

The show also reached 96 per cent of pin codes in India during its first week, surpassing the performance of its previous seasons as well as every other title released on the service this year, the press communique added.

“The immense love and adulation that audiences have for The Family Man is evident in the spectacular reception of the latest season,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India.

“The gripping story, exceptional performances and Raj & DK’s signature quirk… are what have made the series so widely loved and a true audience favourite,” he added.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli have created, written and directed the series along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.

The Family Man Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019. The second season was released on the streamer on June 4, 2021.

