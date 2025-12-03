Bobby Deol breaks down in tears while performing the last rites for Dharmendra in Haridwar: Report

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol broke down in tears while performing the final rites for his father, the late actor Dharmendra, on Wednesday in Haridwar.

According to reports, the Deol family left Mumbai on Tuesday to reach Haridwar to carry out the rituals. In one of the videos, now circulating online, Bobby was seen crying during the private ceremony conducted at a ghat in Haridwar.

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol, was seen hugging Bobby in the viral video.

The ashes were immersed at a ghat on Wednesday. Attendees reportedly kept the intimate ritual under wraps, with requests to maintain confidentiality.

Dharmendra breathed his last in Mumbai on 24 November. He was 89.

Veteran actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini mourned the death of her husband, Bollywood icon Dharmendra, calling him the centre of her life and an “unequalled” legend whose legacy will endure.

A prayer meet, Celebration of Life, was organised for Dharmendra by the Deol family at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End in Bandra.

The prayer meet was attended by several other celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, Anil Sharma, Karan Johar and Rekha.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.

The actor’s final film Ikkis will release posthumously on 25 December.