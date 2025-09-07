Zakir Khan announces break from extensive touring to focus on his health

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan on Saturday said he is taking a break from extensive touring to focus on his health.

“I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good and very healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, 2-3 shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flight, and of course, no timetable for meals,” wrote the 38-year-old comedian-actor on his Instagram Story.

Zakir added that he has been unwell for over a year now.

“I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it was important to do at that time,” he said.

Zakir acknowledged that he loves performing live. However, he said it was high time he prioritised his health over a packed tour schedule.

“I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I don’t wish to do so but I was ignoring this for a year now. But now I feel, before it’s too late, I better take it (break) now,” he wrote.

“Hence, this time we will do an India tour in limited cities, I won’t be able to add more shows, and after doing this special record, I’ve been advised to go on a long break,” he added.

In his subsequent post, Zakir announced that he will conduct a limited number of shows during his upcoming India tour, Papa Yaar.

He also informed his fans that there will be no shows in Indore, urging fans to come to Bhopal instead.

Papa Yaar will commence on October 24 and will conclude on January 11, 2026. During the tour, Zakir will perform in various cities, including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Known for his comedy specials like Haq Se Single Hai, Kaksha Gyarvi and Tathastu, Zakir has also headlined the Prime Video series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare.

In August 2025, Zakir Khan became the first comedian to host a show entirely in Hindi at New York’s Madison Square Garden.