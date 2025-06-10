Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant to appear as guests on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3

Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant are set to appear as guests on Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show in the upcoming Season 3, Chahal said on Monday.

Chahal shared a behind-the-scenes image that also features former cricketer and MP Navjot Singh Sidhu from the sets of the sketch comedy talk show.

ADVERTISEMENT

While one social media user joked, “We see Gautam Gambhir on The Kapil Sharma Show before GTA 5,” another called the episode “iconic”.

This comes hours after the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show confirmed that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be part of the third season of the Netflix show.

The streamer posted a promotional video on Instagram, where Sidhu makes a grand, drum-beating entry, which he describes as ‘khataak’. The clip also features Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, who has occupied Sidhu’s seat on the comedian’s shows since 2019.

Sidhu, who was a regular on Sharma’s previous shows — Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Family Time With Kapil Sharma — was replaced by Archana following his exit in 2019.

Previous seasons of the show featured guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Aamir Khan, and Sunny Deol. The second season welcomed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show will also see the return of series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. The show is set to stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8pm from June 21.