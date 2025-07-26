Genre-bending but confusing: Netflix show ‘Mandaala Murders’ draws mixed response

Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta’s Netflix series Mandaala Murders, which hit the streamer on Friday, has received mixed reviews, with some calling it a snoozefest and some praising its attempt at blending genres.

An X user called it a “highly yawn-inducing show”, asking others to give it a miss.

Another described Mandaala Murders as a thrilling blend of genres — “like Frankenstein meets Salem, with the mystery of LOST, the intensity of Mirzapur, and a Game of Thrones-style opening sequence.”

Created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, Mandaala Murders is produced by Yash Raj Films. The story revolves around two detectives, played by Vaani and Vaibhav, who are tasked with solving a series of murders that may be part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a secret society.

“Was hooked till episode 6..after that it completely went off track,” said an X user.

Another found the series to be confusing. “It completely loses its plot in episode 6 and onwards,” the viewer said.

“In a quaint mysterious town of Charandaspur, where fate, myth, and murder entwine, detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh unravel a chilling conspiracy of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society,” reads the synopsis of the thriller series on IMDb.

The show also features Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.

Impressed with the show, a fan tweeted, “Greatest Indian web series.”

Another fan hailed Mandaala Murders as a “classy, must-watch” series.

“What a waste of Friday Night and Saturday Morning watching 8 Episodes of the worst series on #Netflix ~ #MandalaMurders,” quipped a fan.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Vaani was set to star opposite Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the film Abir Gulaal. However, the movie’s release was cancelled after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.