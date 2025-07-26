Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal pay tribute to bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities who paid tributes to the bravehearts of the 1999 India-Pakistan war on the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who fought in Operation Vijay, liberating Kargil from Pakistani infiltrators. Over 500 soldiers laid down their lives to reclaim the occupied territory.

"Unn sabhi veero ko shraddhanjali, jinhone hame yeh azadi, yeh garv aur shanti di. Jai Hind (Tribute to all those heroes who gave us this freedom, this pride, and this peace. Jai Hind),” Akshay wrote on X.

Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy drama Son of Sardaar 2, penned a short note in honour of Operation Vijay warriors.

“Jaha maut bhi kaanp jaaye, waha hamare Hindustan ke jawan khade hote hai (Where even death trembles, there stand the brave soldiers of India). Remembering our bravehearts today and every day,” he wrote.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who played Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, a movie which is based on the Kargil War, shared monochrome pictures of Batra with his team to mark the day.

“To the countless brave hearts who stood tall so we could sleep safe & sound, your spirit lives on in every heartbeat of a proud and graceful nation. Saluting your sacrifice, today and always,” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who also played a soldier in Aditya Dhar’s war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, also paid his tribute to the soldiers. “Salute and deepest gratitude to our brave hearts for their courage and valour. Their supreme sacrifice will forever inspire us. Jai Hind. #Kargi VijayDiwas,” he wrote.

“The war may be history, but their bravery is eternal. Saluting the courage that echoed through the mountains of Kargil. Forever indebted to the real heroes who gave us victory and kept the Tiranga soaring high with blood, grit and glory. Jai Hind,” actor Suniel Shetty wrote on X. The actor played an army officer in J.P. Dutta’s Border (1997).

Actor Bobby Deol also paid his heartfelt tribute to the real heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. “Saluting the jawans who give their all for our nation,” he wrote on Instagram.