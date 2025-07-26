Ex-Miss Haryana Ruchi Gujjar thrashes film producer in theatre over alleged financial fraud

Indian model-actress Ruchi Gujjar, who grabbed eyeballs in May for wearing a necklace carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos at Cannes Film Festival, thrashed a film producer with her sandal at the premiere of a movie in Mumbai on Friday over alleged financial fraud.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows Gujjar yelling at Man Singh and Karan Singh Chauhan (co-producer of the film), and beating them up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujjar accused the filmmakers of duping her into paying Rs 24 lakh for a project that never materialised.

She arrived at the theatre to stage a protest during the screening of So Long Valley, produced by the filmmaker duo. During the special screening of the film, Gujjar showed up with a group of protestors, who were raising slogans against the filmmakers. At one point, she lost her composure and hit Man Singh with her sandal.

Ruchi Gujjar has lodged an FIR with Oshiwara police station against the film producer under various sections for cheating.

The former Miss Haryana alleged that the filmmakers had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, police said. But the project never materialised.

Gujjar’s lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh with Amboli police station for assaulting the model-actress.

So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar.

Earlier this year, Ruchi Gujjar drew flak on social media for sporting a necklace carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos on her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Many netizens accused Gujjar of embarrassing the country on a global platform.