YRF-backed crime thriller ‘Mandala Murders’ starring Vaani Kapoor to hit Netflix this July

Yash Raj Films’ new thriller series Mandala Murders starring Vaani Kapoor is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Har vardaan mein ek shraap chhupa hai, mol chukane ka waqt jald aane wala hai. Watch Mandala Murders, out 25 July, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the upcoming series.

Created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, Mandala Murders also stars Gullak actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta. The story revolves around two detectives, played by Vaani and Vaibhav, who are tasked with solving a series of murders that may be part of a sinister plan orchestrated by a secret society.

YRF had dropped the first-look teaser of the series earlier this year, offering a glimpse into the sinister activities taking place at a quaint hill town, Charandaspur. In the teaser, Rea Thomas (Vaani) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav) arrive at the town to investigate cases of ritualistic killings tied to a centuries-old secret society.

The teaser also introduced Surveen Chawla as the antagonist.

The series also stars Shriya Pilgaokar and Raghuvir Yadav in pivotal roles.

Vaani, who is known for films like Shuddh Desi Romance and War, said she is thrilled about debuting on Netflix with Mandala Murders.

“It’s the first time I'm venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it's a proud moment. I've never done action, crime, or thriller genres. I'm excited that I got this opportunity," the actress said at Next on Netflix event earlier.

She added that she has been an ardent fan of shows in the murder mystery and crime-thriller genres.

“This is the first time I've had the opportunity to get into the psyche, navigating through a maze of intrigue and suspense. It was edge of the seat... like what will happen next... that kind of a series,” she added.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.