‘End of the world ain’t over yet’: Prime Video drops trailer for ‘Fallout’ Season 2

Prime Video on Tuesday dropped the first trailer for the upcoming second season of Fallout, the hit adaptation of the cult video game franchise. The new episodes drop on December 17, the streamer added.

The second season “will pick up in the aftermath of the first season finale in taking audiences on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” the streamer said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-42-second trailer depicts a flashback thread revisiting the beginnings of the nuclear war that devastated Earth. It also introduces a new face — Robert House, played by Justin Theroux — and offers fans their first look at one of the franchise’s most feared creatures, the Deathclaw.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan return as survivors navigating the retro-futuristic wasteland.

Fallout Season 1 was among Prime Video’s top three most-watched originals, cementing the show as one of the streamer’s breakout hits of 2024.

The debut season wrapped with Hank MacLean (MacLachlan) making his escape during the Brotherhood of Steel’s battle with Moldaver’s New California Republic raiders. Lucy (Purnell) and The Ghoul (Goggins) were last seen forging an uneasy partnership as they headed towards New Vegas.

Created by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, Fallout features Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, and James Altman as executive producers.