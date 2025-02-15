Young adult series ‘Ziddi Girls’ to stream on Prime Video this month

Ziddi Girls, an upcoming young adult series about five Gen-Z college girls navigating adulthood at a reputed Delhi college, is set to hit Prime Video on February 27, the streamer announced on Saturday.

“Welcome to Matilda House - where rules & rebellion thrive under the same roof! #ZiddiGirlsOnPrime, New Series, Feb 27,” Prime Video wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Ziddi Girls is directed by Shonali Bose. Produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, the upcoming series is co-directed and written by Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma. It is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

“Five self-absorbed Gen Z freshers enter Matilda House College, bonding over a year of turmoil, romance, and personal growth as they fiercely defend their school against external threats,” reads the official synopsis of the eight-episode series on IMDb.

The series features newcomers in the lead roles, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli.

It also features a cast of seasoned actresses, including Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy.