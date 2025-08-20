‘No one is spared’: Vlogger shows flooded Mumbai homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol

Homes of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were flooded due to the torrential downpour in Mumbai, reels posted by an Instagram vlogger show.

Sagar Thakur, the vlogger, rode around the city on Tuesday and Wednesday, sharing glimpses of the waterlogged streets of Mumbai. He also posted videos of celebrity residences affected by the heavy rainfall.

In one of the videos, Thakur captured Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu, which had turned into a pool of muddy water. The vlogger tried to enter through the main gate to speak to the security guard, but was promptly asked to leave.

“You can see how much water there is. It's being said that Amitabh Bachchan himself was wiping the floors with a wiper. No matter how rich you are, no one is spared by the Mumbai rain. Neither Ambani nor Amitabh Bachchan,” Sagar said in the vlog.

He also shared a video showing the flooded entrance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s residence Jalsa.

In another video, Sagar showed a glimpse of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s residence, Shiv Shakti. All streets around the homes were completely flooded after two days of downpour.

The vlogger also posted a video of the waterlogged residence of Rani Mukherji and Aditya Chopra. “Even big bungalows are not being spared by the monsoon,” he remarked.

Relentless downpour continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs for the fifth day, leading to widespread waterlogging, disrupted train and flight services, and closure of schools, colleges, and government offices.

Due to the heavy rain, six people died in various districts of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Also, five people are missing in the Nanded district, as per the Maharashtra Disaster Management Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, and university examinations, which were scheduled to take place on Wednesday, were postponed.