‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actor Ashish Kapoor arrested in Pune on rape charges: Report

Television actor Ashish Kapoor has been arrested on charges of rape after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a washroom during a house party in north Delhi last month, police said Wednesday.

Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday after police tracked his movements from Goa, Pune deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia told local reporters.

According to reports, the complainant met Kapoor on Instagram and was invited by him to a friend’s house for a party in the second week of August, where the alleged assault took place.

On August 11, an FIR was registered against Kapoor, his friend, the friend’s wife, and two unidentified men. Initially, the complainant alleged that all of them had assaulted her.

She later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape, police said.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts showed the victim and Kapoor entering the washroom together during the party, police told reporters.

When they did not come out of the washroom for some time, other guests knocked on the door, leading to an argument. The complainant said she made a PCR call after the incident.

On August 18, the woman gave another statement alleging that Kapoor and his friend raped her, but later dropped the friend’s name in court. On August 21, the friend and his wife secured anticipatory bail.

Police said the woman also claimed the incident was recorded on video, but no such evidence has been found so far. Banthia said legal procedures are being followed and charges of gangrape will be modified to rape in due course.

Kapoor or any of his representatives were yet to issue a statement regarding the matter at the time this report was published.