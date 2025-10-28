MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Haq’ trailer: Yami Gautam’s Shazia takes Emraan Hashmi’s Abbas to court

Directed by Suparn S Varma, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 7

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.10.25, 12:29 PM
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in ‘Haq’

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in ‘Haq’ YouTube

Yami Gautam’s Shazia Bano and Emraan Hashmi’s Abbas face off in the court over triple talaq, in the trailer of their upcoming film Haq, dropped by the makers on Monday.

The two-minute-17-second-long video follows Yami’s Shazia and Emraan’s Abbas, a happily married couple whose life shatters when the latter marries another woman. In a further blow, Abbas divorces Shazia through triple talaq and even stops paying her alimony.

Demanding equality before law as an Indian citizen, Shazia takes Abbas to court, incurring the wrath of hardliners in her religion.

“The fight for justice starts today,” reads the caption for the trailer on Instagram.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. The ensemble cast of Haq also features Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh in pivotal roles.

Reportedly inspired by the Shah Bano case, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 7.

