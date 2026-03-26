‘The Furious’ trailer: Xie Miao, Joe Taslim lead this Hong Kong action film

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for its upcoming Hong Kong action film The Furious ahead of the film’s May theatrical release.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki, the film is headlined by Xie Miao, known for his roles alongside Jet Li in The New Legend of Shaolin and My Father Is a Hero. He is joined by Indonesian actor Joe Taslim, recognised for his performances in The Raid films and as Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat.

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The ensemble cast also includes Yayan Ruhian, another standout from The Raid series, and Thai actress Yanin Vismitananda, known for her roles in Europe Raiders and Triple Threat.

The Furious revolves around Wei (Xie), a father desperately searching for his kidnapped daughter after she is taken by an international organized crime group. Assisting him is Navin (Taslim), a journalist with secrets of his own. The two navigate the criminal underworld in a bid to rescue the child.

The Furious premiered in the Midnight Madness sidebar at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, where it finished as runner-up for the People’s Choice Award.

Following its debut, Lionsgate acquired worldwide distribution rights, excluding China, Hong Kong and Macao.

While The Furious marks Tanigaki’s third directorial venture, his extensive credits as a stunt coordinator and fight choreographer include titles such as Flash Point, Hidden Man, Raging Fire, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, and the Hollywood production Blade II.

The Furious is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 29.