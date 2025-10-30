'Will always spread love': Diljit on SFJ threat ahead of Melbourne concert

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday said that he will continue to spread the message of love without getting bothered by people's opinions about him.

The 41-year-old actor, who performed in Brisbane on Wednesday, shared a video from the concert, in which he said people should always talk about love.

"Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ So, this earth is one. And I was born from this earth. I am the life of this land and one day I will return to this soil.

"So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it," Diljit says in the video as visuals from the concert and rehearsals played.

“Many people say, ‘We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing. I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much?. A person should only think in his heart, what he has to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart,” he added.

Diljit's post came a day after Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), founded by US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issued a threat to the singer ahead of his concert in Melbourne, Australia, on November 1.

The group criticised Diljit for appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's famous quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17" where he greeted the cinema veteran by touching his feet.

Diljit is performing in many cities of Australia as part of his "Aura" tour. After his performance at Melbourne's AAMI Park, the actor-singer will perform in Adelaide on November 5 and Perth on November 9.

