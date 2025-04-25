Why Taylor Swift fans are raving about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 trailer

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer has set the internet abuzz, with Taylor Swift fans raving about two of her songs featuring in the video.

Swift’s hit numbers, Daylight and Red, perfectly capture the main character Belly's situation as she is caught in an emotional tug-of-war between the two brothers Jeremiah and Conrad in the trailer.

In the first half of the one-minute-five-second-long trailer, Lola Tung’s Isabel “Belly” Conklin and Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Fisher share heartwarming moments as a couple at Finch University. From dinner dates to movie nights by the pool, Belly and Jeremiah are shown leading a happy life as the song Daylight plays in the background.

Just as the lyrics “I once believed love would be burnin’ red” from Daylight play, the trailer takes a somber turn with Belly’s ex-boyfriend and Jeremiah’s brother, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), appearing at her doorstep at night.

Cutting the line “but it’s golden” from the lyrics, the scene shifts dramatically as Swift’s song Red kicks in with the chorus line “Loving him was red”, a powerful transition that has deeply resonated with fans of the romance series.

Fans are brimming with excitement over the upcoming season and cannot stop gushing about the musical transition. “The fact that the song cuts out before the ‘but its golden’ part (that literally gives the entire meaning of the song) and is replaced with ‘loving him was RED’ is SOOOOO telling,” a fan commented.

The third and final season of the hit teen romance series will return to the Cousins Beach with 11 episodes and stream on Prime Video from July 16 onwards.

Based on a novel by best-selling author Jenny Han, the third instalment of the teen romance will follow the story of Belly (Lola), who faces her biggest decision yet as her love triangle with Conrad (Christopher) and Jeremiah (Gavin) reaches its peak.

With an unexpected proposal from Jeremiah and unresolved feelings for Conrad, Belly must choose between her first love and her best friend. Amid family dynamics and personal growth, Belly navigates love, heartbreak, and finding where her heart truly belongs.

Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios. It also stars Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer in pivotal roles.