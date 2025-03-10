Who is the viral girl spotted with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal at Champions Trophy final

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed eyeballs during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday for watching the match in the company of famous social media influencer RJ Mahvash.

Photos and videos of the duo sitting together in the stands set social media abuzz, with fans speculating the two could be dating. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also shared a video of the couple in Dubai.

The 34-year-old cricketer is currently dealing with a divorce from his wife, choreographer and social media personality Dhanashree Verma. His appearance with Mahvash further fueled curiosity among fans.

In the viral images, RJ Mahvash was seen sporting a white T-shirt and black sunglasses, while Chahal kept it casual with a black jacket over a matching T-shirt. At one point, cameras caught Chahal leaning in close to whisper something in Mahvash’s ear, which only intensified the speculation.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the two have been seen together. In December 2024, Mahvash posted a picture with Chahal, triggering dating rumours.

Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, RJ Mahvash is a well-known YouTuber and radio jockey, popular for her prank videos and witty content. She pursued her Bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University and later completed her Master’s in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Mahvash started her career with Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM and quickly gained popularity for her engaging content.

Mahvash on Sunday posted photos from the Champions Trophy final featuring the silhouette of a man, who is most likely Chahal.

Rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma gained momentum last year when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two had tied the knot in December 2020 in an intimate Gurugram ceremony after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.