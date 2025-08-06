Second season of Kajol-starrer ‘The Trial’ to drop on JioHotstar in September

Season 2 of the courtroom drama series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha will be available to stream on JioHotstar from September 19 onwards, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Back like she never left (because honestly, she didn’t),” JioHotstar wrote alongside a hilarious video featuring Kajol on X.

Directed by Suparn Verma, The Trial is an Indian adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife (2009-16), starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The Indian adaptation also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Aamir Ali.

The Trial revolves around Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol), a stay-at-home mother and law school graduate who had given up her career to prioritise her family. After a decade, when her husband Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) is accused of corruption and involvement in a sex scandal, she has no option but to get back to work to support her family.

The story follows Noyonika’s journey as she tries to reestablish her legal career, taking on the hardships head on while seeking justice for her clients and her husband.

Over the course of eight episodes, the series effectively explores legal complexities and draws inspiration from real-life cases and characters reported in the news.

In Season 2, Kajol’s Noyonika will face new challenges after finding a strong foothold in the field of law.