Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet the influencer rumoured to be dating cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Photos of cricketer Prithvi Shaw celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with internet influencer Akriti Agarwal have gone viral on social media, sparking speculation about their rumoured relationship.

Akriti on Wednesday shared pictures with Shaw posing in front of Lord Ganesh. Akriti donned a maroon sari with green borders while Prithvi sported a floral-printed short kurta paired with white trousers.

The 25-year-old cricketer, who has played 11 games for India since his debut in 2018, has been spotted with Akriti on multiple occasions since June, sparking dating rumours.

On one of Shaw’s Instagram photos, Akriti commented “My perfect view”, to which he replied, “Ayyy you.”

Akriti pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College, where she also began her journey into content creation.

Akriti started creating content during the COVID-19 lockdown, initially sharing dance, lip-sync, and lifestyle videos on TikTok. Following the platform’s ban in India, she moved to Instagram. Since then, she has grown into a rising social media star with 3.3 million followers.

In addition to having 88,000 subscribers on YouTube, Akriti is set to make acting debut with Razesh Naidu’s upcoming psychological thriller Trimukha.