Shatrughan Sinha visits Hema Malini days after Dharmendra’s death, pens emotional note

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha visited actress Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence to offer condolences days after Dharmendra’s passing on 24 November.

“Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heartbreaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam,” Sinha, a Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, wrote on X.

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra worked together in Bollywood classics like Naaseb, Jeene Nahi Doonga, Quaidi and Blackmail.

Shatrughan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini also featured together in the 1974 film Dost.

In his note, Sinha mentioned that he also met with Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

“Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol, with comforting words for their immense loss,” he wrote.

“Dharamji was a kind & gentle soul. He isn't with us today, but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers & condolences for their peace in these difficult times,” Sinha wrote.

Dharmendra breathed his last in Mumbai on 24 November. He was 89.

A prayer meet, Celebration of Life, was organised for Dharmendra by the Deol family in suburban Bandra.

The prayer meet was attended by several other celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, Anil Sharma, Karan Johar and Rekha.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.

The actor’s final film Ikkis will release posthumously on 25 December.