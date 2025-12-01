Palaash Muchhal makes first public appearance after wedding with Smriti Mandhana put on hold

Music composer Palaash Muchhal was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday with mother Amita, marking his first public appearance since the postponement of his wedding with cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Palaash, who has been in the spotlight following buzz around a “health scare” and the sudden delay in the wedding, maintained a restrained demeanour but did not avoid photographers. Multiple clips from the airport surfaced on social media on the day.

In the video, Palaash is seen exiting the airport, dressed in a black pajama, black shirt, and jacket. He is also seen holding a book while walking alongside security personnel.

His mother, Amita, appears in the visuals as well, interacting with an individual who touches her feet upon greeting her.

Palaash and Smriti were set to tie the knot on 23 November, but the celebrations were halted after a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father. A day later, Palaash was also admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

According to earlier reports, Palaash was initially taken to a hospital in Sangli for first-aid after he reported symptoms that raised concern. When his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Mumbai late on Monday.

"Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event," Dr Dipendra Tripathi, one of the doctors treating Palash, told Mid-day.

Following the postponement of the wedding, social media has been ride with rumours about Palaash allegedly cheating on Smriti, which led to the postponement of the celebration. Purported texts sent by Palaash to a choreographer also went viral online.