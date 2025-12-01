‘Don't blame your dress or lipstick’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks out against street harassment

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has spoken out against street harassment in a new campaign video released by L’Oréal Paris as part of the brand’s Stand Up training programme.

The actress, who has been associated with the company for over a decade, urged women not to internalise blame and called for greater awareness and intervention.

In a video shared on Instagram, Aishwarya is seen challenging long-held advice often given to women. “Street harassment. How do you deal with it?” she says, before adding, “Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist, my body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.”

Her remarks quickly drew positive reactions online, with social media users praising her for speaking up on a subject they said remains under-addressed. While one user called it a “powerful reminder”, another person lauded her for speaking out: “someone had to talk about it.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2023 period drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which earned Rs 344.63 crore gross worldwide.

Earlier this year, Aishwarya attended the Paris Fashion Week in a reimagined Manish Malhotra Sherwani — a classic menswear — adorned with 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs and layered scallops.