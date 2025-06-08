Who is Edin Rose, the model-turned-actress madly in love with cricketer Shreyas Iyer

Model-turned-actress Edin Rose, who rose to fame as a contestant in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18, recently made headlines by confessing her love for Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

In a recent interview, the 26-year-old model said that she admires Iyer’s humility, his focus, and “the way he carries himself”. She added that she likes the skipper of Punjab Kings IPL team because he is tall, dark, bearded and muscular.

But who is Edin Rose?

Born on August 20, 1998, in Dubai, in an affluent family, Edin Rose grew up watching South Indian films, which led her to become an aspiring model and actress. Her father’s family comes from Burma and has Tamil roots, while her mother is partly from Karnataka.

Edin would often dress up in her mother’s saree as a child, striking poses in front of the TV and imitating her favourite on-screen actors. At the age of 20, she relocated from Dubai to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Edin began her career with the web series Gandii Baat as Vasudha, followed by roles in Good Girls – Brides Night and the short film Help Me. Her breakthrough in Telugu cinema came unexpectedly through a meeting with actor Ravi Teja, landing her a special dance number in Ravanasura (2023) without an audition.

In 2024, Edin Rose participated in the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wildcard contestant. She entered the house with Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry as wildcard participants. Edin’s time on the show also saw her discuss topics like dimpleplasty and egg freezing.

Apart from modelling and acting, Edin also has a knack for car racing.

Edin is also a philanthropist and actively participates in numerous welfare programs.