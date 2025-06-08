Shoaib Ibrahim shares glimpse of Dipika Kakar after her 14-hour-long liver cancer surgery

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared the first glimpse of his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, after her recent surgery for stage two liver cancer. The post comes days after Dipika underwent a 14-hour-long procedure to remove a tumour, during which doctors also removed her gall bladder and a portion of her liver.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shoaib posted a touching photograph from the hospital bed. The image shows their hands holding envelopes, which appears to be Eidi — a traditional Eid gift.

"Dipi aur mere liye papa ki taraf se eidi aayee. Eid Mubarak" Shoaib wrote in the caption.

Eid-al-Adha was observed across the globe on Saturday.

Shoaib has been regularly updating fans on Dipika’s health through his YouTube channel and social media platforms. In a recent seven-minute vlog, he shared that Dipika is currently recovering in the hospital and gave a detailed account of the complex surgery.

“She will stay here for three to five days, as advised by doctors. The surgery was major...She was in OT for 14 hours. Woh bahut hi mushkil ek waqt tha,” Shoaib said.

He further explained the extent of the surgical procedure: “Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also taken out after surgery because of a stone. Because the liver had a tumour, some portion, a small percentage of it, was also cut. There is nothing to stress about it since the liver is an organ that regenerates itself.”