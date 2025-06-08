Teaser of Anurag Kashyap’s NYIFF-nominated production ‘Little Thomas’ out; watch here

Child actor Hridansh Parekh plays Thomas, an eleven-year-old boy from Goa who tries to believe in miracles and desperately wants a baby brother in the teaser of Anurag Kashyap-backed film Little Thomas, dropped by the filmmaker on Sunday.

The video introduces us to little Thomas who learns about miracles and hopes to get a baby brother. One day, he is told that in order to have a sibling, his parents must kiss. However, his parents, played by Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal, often have arguments and do not showcase their love for each other.

Ultimately, Thomas takes it upon himself to make his parents kiss through his adorable antics and make his dream come true.

Little Thomas will be the closing film for the upcoming New York India Film festival this year. It has secured three nods at the film festival slated to take place on June 22. The Kaushal Oza directorial has earned nominations for best actor (for Devaiah), actress (for Rasika), and best debut feature.

“Here’s the Little Thomas teaser, just in time for our screenings at NYIFF this year, with 3 nominations for Best Actor - @gulshandevaiah78, Best Actress - @rasikadugal and Best Debut Feature - @kaushaloza. Calling everyone in NY and around to book their tickets now on @nyindianfilmfest for our screening on June 22nd,” Kashyap captioned the teaser on Instagram.

Kashyap’s directorial Kennedy is also a part of the lineup for this year’s NYIFF.