Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton expecting their second child

Ashton and Hiddleston, got engaged in March 2022 and welcomed their son in October 2022

PTI Published 08.06.25, 06:14 PM
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton Instagram

Actor-couple Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are set to welcome their second child.

The couple attended the premiere of Hiddleston’s "The Life of Chuck" during SXSW London, where Ashton showed off her baby bump, according to the entertainment news magazine People.

Ashton, 40, and Hiddleston, 44, got engaged in March 2022 and welcomed their son in October 2022. The duo got married on February 18.

Hiddleston's latest work is "The Life of Chuck". Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan.

Ashton most recently appeared in "All of You", co-starring with Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots. Released in September 2014, the film was directed by William Bridges.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

