Subhashree Ganguly looks unrecognisable as Nati Binodini in new picture shared by Srijit Mukherji

Subhashree Ganguly looks unrecognisable as Nati Binodini — the iconic 19th-century Bengali stage performer — in a newly released monochrome still from Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Lawho Gouranger Naam Re.

On Saturday, Srijit posted a collage on social media where Subhashree’s look for the upcoming film was juxtaposed alongside a historical photograph of the real Binodini Dasi.

The photograph captures Subhashree in period attire, evoking the mood and aesthetics of vintage portraits.

This reveal follows an earlier look from the film that had already created a stir online. Earlier this week, the makers had shared Subhashree in a ‘Gouranga’ avatar — head shaved, arms raised, clad in saffron robes and bearing a sandalwood tilak on her forehead.

Apart from Subhashree, television actor Dibyajyoti Dutta has been cast as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu while veteran actor Bratya Basu will portray Girish Ghosh in Srijit’s upcoming film.

Additionally, Ishaa Saha is set to collaborate with Srijit Mukherji for the first time with Lawho Gouranger Naam Re. Indraneil Sengupta will also be reuniting with Srijit after Autograph and Mishawr Rawhoshyo.

The narrative of Lawho Gouranger Naam Re will explore a significant phase of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s life, including the mystery surrounding his disappearance. However, the film is not a conventional period drama; rather, it will span three different time periods.

Produced by DAG Creative Media and SVF, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re has been the subject of much speculation in the industry, with reports of multiple casting changes over the years. Initially, Jisshu Sengupta was slated to play the titular role with Priyanka Sarkar essaying the role of Binodini.

Behind the scenes, the preparation is just as intense. Subhashree is currently undergoing rigorous rehearsals to step into the shoes of Binodini — a courtesan-turned-actress whose legacy remains a cornerstone of Bengali theatre.

The film will go on floors this month.