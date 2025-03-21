‘Game Changer’ OTT release: Where to watch Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s latest Telugu actioner in Hindi

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s latest Telugu film Game Changer is now streaming on ZEE5 in Hindi, the streamer announced on Friday.

“Inki chemistry aur dance ne humein bilkul ‘Hairaan Sa’ kar diya. #GameChanger now streaming in Hindi only on #ZEE5,” wrote the streaming platform on Instagram alongside a teaser of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released theatrically on January 10, the S. Shankar directorial stars Ram Charan as Ram Nandan, a district collector from Visakhapatnam, who is determined to eradicate corruption. His mission pits him against ministerial candidate Mopidevi (S.J. Suryah), the son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sathyamurthy (Srikanth), who will stop at nothing to claim his father’s position. The film stars Kiara Advani as Dr. Deepika, Ram Charan’s romantic interest.

Game Changer is available to stream in Telugu on Prime Video.

According to media reports, the political action thriller earned approximately Rs 178 crore nett in India.

While Ram Charan’s next film is tentatively titled RC16, Kiara has Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 in the pipeline.