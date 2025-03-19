When Manish Malhotra made sherwani for Michael Jackson without measurement in one day

Indian couturier Manish Malhotra on Wednesday recalled dressing the late singer-songwriter Michael Jackson in a sherwani for the 1998 Bollywood Awards, held at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

“It was an honour and so exciting to dress the fabulous @michaeljackson at the Bollywood Awards in 1998, Long Island, New York. I also won a Costume Award for @karanjohar’s #KuchKuchHotaHai,” wrote Malhotra on Instagram on Wednesday.

Malhotra revealed that Jackson’s outfit was created in just one day and without any measurements.

The 58-year-old couturier posted a video of Jackson thanking him for the attire. In his note, Malhotra shared his vision behind the look. “When I got a message from Kamal Dhandona and the late S.P. Hinduja the sponsors of the show to dress #michealjackson I was thrilled and at that time, 1998, I wanted to blend a global infusion into the traditional sherwani cut so worked on a shorter sherwani with trousers and a shawl / stoll in textured handloom with woven silk and brocade borders,” he shared.

At the same event, Malhotra won the award for Best Costume Design for Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

Jackson, known for iconic hits such as Beat It, Thriller, Black or White, Smooth Criminal, and Billie Jean, passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

Over the years, Malhotra has designed outfits for several international celebrities, including Jermaine Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell. Recently, he made his debut appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in California on January 5.

Malhotra also owns the production banner Stage5 Productions and is currently gearing up for his third film, Ul Jalool Ishq, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.