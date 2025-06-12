MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 June 2025

Gym sessions to poolside fun: BTS member V offers glimpse into his 18-month military life

The 29-year-old singer got discharged from South Korean military service on Tuesday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.06.25, 04:06 PM
V of BTS

BTS member V Instagram/@thv

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, on Wednesday shared a set of pictures and videos from his time in the military, offering a glimpse into the 18 months he spent in the South Korea army base.

“Love me tete,” the 29-year-old singer wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos show the artist in his Special Duty Team's sleek black uniform, striking a pose with his fellow military personnel.

Other snaps reveal a more relaxed side of the Winter Bear singer, capturing moments of him enjoying downtime — swinging a bat on the indoor baseball field, enjoying a cup of coffee, flexing muscles at the gym, and relaxing by the pool.

V also shared a mirror selfie with K-drama star Song Kang. The two flaunted their biceps at the gym in the photo.

The singer shook a leg with dance choreographer Lee Jung-lee. The two set the floor ablaze with their moves to the remixed version of Don’t Drop That Thun Thun.

BTS member V returned to civilian life on Tuesday with his bandmate RM after serving in the South Korean military for 18 months.

The duo were welcomed with cheers at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where the media and fans had gathered. Both RM and V enrolled for their compulsory military service on December 11, 2023.

On the work front, V released his debut solo album Layover (2023), along with the singles FRI(END)S (2024), Winter Ahead (2024), and White Christmas (2024).

The 29-year-old artist featured in the Disney+ variety show Are We Sure? alongside his fellow bandmates, Jungkook and Jimin, who are also serving in the South Korean military.

BTS is preparing for this year’s FESTA, set to be held on June 13.

RELATED TOPICS

BTS BTS V Kim Taehyung
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing again: Air India Ahmedabad-London flight crash puts spotlight back on plane maker

An engineer-turned whistleblower had told US authorities in January last year that Boeing took shortcuts when manufacturing its 787 Dreamliner jets, a charge the aircraft manufacturing giant has denied
Pawan Khera
Quote left Quote right

Govt has quietly restricted public access to election documents, just 11 days after HC order

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT