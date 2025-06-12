Gym sessions to poolside fun: BTS member V offers glimpse into his 18-month military life

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, on Wednesday shared a set of pictures and videos from his time in the military, offering a glimpse into the 18 months he spent in the South Korea army base.

“Love me tete,” the 29-year-old singer wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

The photos show the artist in his Special Duty Team's sleek black uniform, striking a pose with his fellow military personnel.

Other snaps reveal a more relaxed side of the Winter Bear singer, capturing moments of him enjoying downtime — swinging a bat on the indoor baseball field, enjoying a cup of coffee, flexing muscles at the gym, and relaxing by the pool.

V also shared a mirror selfie with K-drama star Song Kang. The two flaunted their biceps at the gym in the photo.

The singer shook a leg with dance choreographer Lee Jung-lee. The two set the floor ablaze with their moves to the remixed version of Don’t Drop That Thun Thun.

BTS member V returned to civilian life on Tuesday with his bandmate RM after serving in the South Korean military for 18 months.

The duo were welcomed with cheers at the Sports Park in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, where the media and fans had gathered. Both RM and V enrolled for their compulsory military service on December 11, 2023.

On the work front, V released his debut solo album Layover (2023), along with the singles FRI(END)S (2024), Winter Ahead (2024), and White Christmas (2024).

The 29-year-old artist featured in the Disney+ variety show Are We Sure? alongside his fellow bandmates, Jungkook and Jimin, who are also serving in the South Korean military.

BTS is preparing for this year’s FESTA, set to be held on June 13.