Bobby Deol shares Dharmendra's photo with first wife Prakash Kaur on their 71st wedding anniversary

Actor Bobby Deol on Thursday shared a never-before-seen photograph of his parents — veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur — to mark their 71st marriage anniversary.

“Happy anniversary...Maa and Papa,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

The photo shows Dharmendra and Prakash smiling for the camera. A garland around Dharmendra’s neck suggests the photo is from a celebration.

Bobby Deol’s elder brother, Sunny Deol, also reacted to the post with heart emojis. Actor Arjun Rampal extended his best wishes to the couple. “God Bless,” he commented on Bobby’s post.

Dharmendra tied the knot with Prakash Kaur at the age of 19 in 1954. He has two sons from this marriage, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

After moving to Bombay and starring in films, Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980, which caused controversy at the time since he was already married. Dharmendra and Malini have starred together in a number of movies, including Sholay (1975) and Dream Girl (1977). The couple have two daughters, actress Esha Deol and assistant director Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra, 89, has the upcoming Sriram Raghavan-directed biopic Ikkis in the pipeline. The film, set to hit screens on October 2, also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, in a key role.