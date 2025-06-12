‘When men are given too much freedom’: Tiger Shroff trolled for skin show in new video

Actor Tiger Shroff found himself on the receiving end of online trolling over a video of him playing cricket in underpants.

Shortly after Shroff shared the video on social media Monday, trolls took a dig at the 35-year-old actor, sharing tongue-in-cheek remarks.

A social media user flipped the script to mock the double standards often applied to women. “A man's body is to be pure and unseen by society until marriage. Instead, he’s tainting his family’s honour by putting it on display. Such a man is a poison to our society. What is wrong with men of our generation,” she wrote.

Another troll wrote, “Somebody’s husband one day. My heart breaks for that girl. She doesn’t deserve someone selling their body online like this. What a way to protect Indian culture.”

The video shows Shroff flexing his chiselled physique and high-fiving his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar. “Koi technique nhi par bahot jaan hai (No technique but there is a lot of life in the way I play),” Shroff captioned the video on Instagram.

Another social media user continued the commentary, mimicking the tone of those who accuse women of defying cultural values. “Is this what the modern Indian man wants to be? Almost naked in public? He is someone’s future husband and father. This is what happens when men are given too much freedom,” she wrote.

Another X user added, “Fatherless behaviour. Someone’s future husband. Nobody will marry him. Getting views by showing nudity. Is this what the modern Indian man wants to be? No sense of decency.”

“We are the last generation with innocent fathers like c'mon men these days have no respect for the traditions they openly roam naked and bring shame to our culture,” wrote an X user sarcastically.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is set to star in A. Harsha’s Baaghi 4, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa.