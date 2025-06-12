MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 June 2025

Jackson Wang meets Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai, sparks speculation about cameo in ‘Krissh 4’

The GOT7 rapper-singer arrived in Mumbai on June 10 to promote his upcoming album ‘Magic Man 2’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.06.25, 05:53 PM
Jackson Wang in Krrish 4

Jackson Wang with Hrithik Roshan Instagram

K-pop rapper-singer Jackson Wang paid a visit to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his residence on Wednesday, sparking speculation about him playing a cameo in Krissh 4.

Jackson landed in Mumbai on June 10 to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, the GOT7 singer confessed that he might play a cameo in the upcoming actioner.

“I don't know. I think maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or maybe I’ve never acted before, so maybe this will be my first time acting. Maybe I appear, and in the movie you see me, and I come out and I die right away. Maybe…we’ll have that conversation tonight,” Wang told Hindustan Times.

Jackson Wang and Hrithik Roshan first met at Lollapalooza India 2023 music festival. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, shared a photo of the gathering on Instagram. “Jackson welcome & God bless,” he wrote alongside the picture.

During his previous India visit, Jackson had fun in Mumbai, riding a horse-drawn buggy with Disha Patani, trying local food, and spending time with Hrithik Roshan’s family. This time, he plans to stay longer.

Wang recently collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the music video of Buck, which released on May 9.

Last month, the singer wrapped up GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The K-pop group, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller War 2, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. The upcoming film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

RELATED TOPICS

Jackson Wang Krrish 4 Hrithik Roshan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad Air India crash: Focus shifts to death toll as disaster-response teams scurry

At least 30 bodies extricated from debris, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumes operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer express shock and anguish, helplines activated
An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

At least 30 bodies recovered from site of India air crash. More people were trapped inside

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT