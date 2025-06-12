Jackson Wang meets Hrithik Roshan in Mumbai, sparks speculation about cameo in ‘Krissh 4’

K-pop rapper-singer Jackson Wang paid a visit to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his residence on Wednesday, sparking speculation about him playing a cameo in Krissh 4.

Jackson landed in Mumbai on June 10 to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2.

According to media reports, the GOT7 singer confessed that he might play a cameo in the upcoming actioner.

“I don't know. I think maybe I’ll be able to participate in the soundtrack. Or maybe I’ve never acted before, so maybe this will be my first time acting. Maybe I appear, and in the movie you see me, and I come out and I die right away. Maybe…we’ll have that conversation tonight,” Wang told Hindustan Times.

Jackson Wang and Hrithik Roshan first met at Lollapalooza India 2023 music festival. Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, shared a photo of the gathering on Instagram. “Jackson welcome & God bless,” he wrote alongside the picture.

During his previous India visit, Jackson had fun in Mumbai, riding a horse-drawn buggy with Disha Patani, trying local food, and spending time with Hrithik Roshan’s family. This time, he plans to stay longer.

Wang recently collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the music video of Buck, which released on May 9.

Last month, the singer wrapped up GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The K-pop group, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Hrithik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller War 2, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. The upcoming film also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).