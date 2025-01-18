'Bigg Boss 18': When and where to watch the grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted show

The curtain is about to fall on the 18th season of Bigg Boss. After 15 weeks of intense drama, strategic gameplay, and emotional moments, it’s time for one of the housemates to take home the coveted trophy.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled to air on January 19 at 9.30pm on Colors TV. For digital viewers, the finale will also stream live on the JioCinema app.

Prize Money

This season’s winner will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. However, if the makers introduce the money bag twist — a recurring feature where a contestant can leave the show by accepting a percentage of the prize money — the final prize amount could decrease.

The Finalists

The finale will see six contestants vying for the title of Bigg Boss 18 winner:

Rajat Dalal

Vivian Dsena

Avinash Mishra

Eisha Singh

Chum Darang

Karan Veer Mehra

Voting Details

Voting lines remain open until 12pm on Sunday. Fans can cast their votes for their favourite contestants via the official JioCinema website.

Past contestants

The 18th season of Bigg Boss features contestants from various walks of life.

Chaahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Sara Khan, Gunratan Sadavarte, and Alice Kaushik participated in this season. The wild card contestants included Digvijay Singh Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra.

Memorable moments from the season

One of the most intense moments of Bigg Boss 18 occurred during a ‘Time God’ task when Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Singh Rathee got into a heated argument. The confrontation quickly escalated, resulting in Digvijay falling and sustaining a minor injury.

Meanwhile, the growing bond between Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra became a hot topic among viewers as the duo openly expressed their affection for each other. Another incident that grabbed headlines was Kashish Kapoor calling Avinash Mishra a ‘womaniser’ after he nominated her for eviction.