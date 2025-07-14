MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
When and where to watch Emmys 2025 nominations announcement live in India

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.07.25, 01:19 PM
Emmys 2025

Poster of Emmys 2025 Television Academy

The announcement of nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on the Television Academy’s website and the official Emmys YouTube channel at 8.30am PT (9pm IST) on July 15.

What We Do in the Shadows actor Harvey Guillén and Running Point star Brenda Song will host the nominations announcement along with Television Academy chair Cris Abrego.

The 2025 Emmy Awards will take place on September 14. It will be broadcast live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+. The ceremony will be hosted by Nate Bargatze.

Among the frontrunners in the comedy series category is HBO’s Hacks, headlined by Jean Smart. Seth Rogan’s The Studio, which debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this year, is also in the running. Other likely nominees include The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, Shrinking, What We Do in the Shadows, and Nobody Wants This.

Hacks and The Bear had dominated the comedy categories at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The drama category is expected to be led by Severance, The Pitt, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us. Also in the fray are Slow Horses, Andor, The Diplomat, and Squid Game. FX’s Shogun swept the drama category last year.

For limited series, nomination hopefuls include Adolescence, The Penguin, Dying for Sex, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Baby Reindeer had dominated the winners in limited series categories in 2024.

Emmys 2025 Emmys 77th Primetime Emmy Awards
