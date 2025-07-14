Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to re-release in theatres this month

"Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the Farhan Akhtar-starrer biopic on athlete Milkha Singh, is all set to return to theatres on 18 July, a decade after its original release.

The critically-acclaimed film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and captured the life of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, who was dubbed 'The Flying Sikh' and won medals in Commonwealth and Asian Games.

"Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a very special film for me; it felt personal, a tribute to the indomitable spirit of a man who turned pain into purpose. Telling Milkha Singh ji’s story was also a big responsibility, one that reminded us that resilience, discipline, and courage can move mountains. Even today, the film continues to inspire, and that’s the legacy we hoped to honour. I am thrilled about the re-release of the film," Mehra said in a statement.

“Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has been one of the most transformative journeys of my life. Portraying Milkha Singh—a man whose story is etched in the soul of our nation—was both an honour and a responsibility. I’m grateful that audiences will get the chance to experience the film once again on the big screen, where its emotion, scale, and spirit truly come alive," said Akhtar.

The film also featured Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Prakash Raj in key roles. "Watching it again is not just nostalgic—it’s a tribute to Milkha Singh Ji's extraordinary legacy and a celebration of the timeless magic of cinema,” added Kapoor.

